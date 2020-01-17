Services for Lee Miller Sr., 54, of Frankfort, will be noon Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Ashley Snook and Freddie Kerr will officiate. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Miller died Thursday at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
A Glasgow native he was a graduate of Shelby County High School. He worked for Topy for over 30 years, YH America, Martinrea and was currently a supervisor for Y’s Precision Stamping in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Lee was loved by everyone who crossed his path. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed all the weekends in the Miller backyard. He had a passion for University of Kentucky football and basketball and enjoyed spending his time golfing and singing karaoke.
Lee will be greatly missed by his wife, Peggianna Miller; children Robert Lee Miller, (Katie) Shelbyville, Erica Estes (Timmy) Bagdad, and Kai Miller, Frankfort; parents, Herman and Mary Ann Spencer Miller, Frankfort; grandchildren, Zoei Estes, Katie Estes, Matthew Estes, Annalei Estes and Robert Joseph (R.J.) Miller.
Pallbearers will be Steve Adams, Brian Holland (Hollywood), Steve Burlingham, Timmy Estes, Jimmy May and Robbie Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Sloan, Chad Woolums, Matthew Estes, Scott Cherry, Greg Hoover, Glen Saylor, R. J. Miller, David Paige, Larry Abbott, Phillip Patton, Scotty Manns and Santiago Moran.
You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.