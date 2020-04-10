OWENTON — Private family services for Lee Neal Cochran, 81, will be observed with burial in the Owenton Cemetery. McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Owen County Children's Fund, 4825 U.S. 127 N., New Liberty, KY 40355. Cochran died at home Thursdsay.

