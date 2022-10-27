Mary Lee New, 71, mother of Natalie Looney and Jarrod New, passed away on Wednesday, October 26th. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee New as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription