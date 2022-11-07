Mary Lee New, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Lee was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 14, 1951, to the late Eva Wilson Lynch Toll and Raymond Edward Lynch. She graduated from Anderson County High School and attended Kentucky State University nursing program. Lee was in her wheelhouse while working as a real estate agent/broker locally for over 30 years.

New,_Mary_Lee_0005.jpg

Lee New

