Services for Lee Puckett, 75, husband of Norma Ann Tipton Puckett, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday. Puckett died Friday.

