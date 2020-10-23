Private services for Lee Scott Brewer, 78, widower of Linda Lowe Brewer, will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Brewer died Monday, Oct. 19.

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Brewer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription