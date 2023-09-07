Lee Thomas "Tom" Mills, 92, was born on September 8, 1930, in Pineville, Kentucky, to Ross C. and Necie Viola Mills. He passed away on September 5, 2023. Tom is reunited in heaven with his high school sweetheart, beloved wife and soulmate of 66 years, Betty Lee Howard Mills.

Lee Thomas TomMills.jpeg

Lee Thomas ‘Tom’ Mills

He was also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul, Ross, Bob and Stacy Mills; and his sister, Ruth Mills Azbill.

To send flowers to the family of Lee Mills, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Sunday, September 10, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Milward Funeral Directors - Broadway
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 10
Service
Sunday, September 10, 2023
4:00PM
Milward Funeral Directors - Broadway
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription