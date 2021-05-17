Leesa Carpenter

Leesa K. Carpenter, age 64, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was a member of Southland Christian Church and loved gardening and travel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Burnett Carpenter; and her brothers, Michael Dale and Rodney Willis Carpenter.

Leesa is survived by her son, Brandon Ashur of Lexington; her brothers, David Carpenter (Pam) of Frankfort, Jeff Carpenter (Jessica) of Louisville; her sister, Janice Turner of Shelbyville; a number of nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial is at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society, Franklin County Humane Society, or Victory Baptist Church.

