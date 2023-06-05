LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life for Leigh Ann “Lami” McCann Isaac, 56, wife of William Thomas “Will” Isaac II, will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Isaac died Saturday, June 3, at the Markey Cancer Center.  

