Lela Elsie Roberts

Lela Elsie Robinson Roberts, age 91, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home in Camden, Ohio. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at noon with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Wednesday.
Mrs. Roberts was born in McKee, Kentucky, on May 17, 1928, to the late John Ernest and Lucretia Alcorn Robinson. She was a loving and dedicated caregiver until she was 81 years old. She mostly enjoyed time spent at home, whether gardening her flowers or visiting with her family.
She is survived by her children, Donna Gray (Roger) and Susan Harrod (Eddie); grandchildren, Chris Meece, Chad Meece, Amy Pollard, Lissa Davis, Kelly Harrod, Bethany Abrams, Emily Brown, Vicki Deavers, Stephanie Copley and Sara Branton. She was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elwood H. Roberts; son, Steven Ernest Branton; and by her eight siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Meece, Chad Meece, Josh Brown, Danny Harrod, Jeff Abrams and Keelan Dean.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.