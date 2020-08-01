LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lelar Pearl Cummins Ward, 90, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday. Ward died Friday at Signature Health Care at Heritage Hall.

