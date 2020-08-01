Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.