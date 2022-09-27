FRANKFORT — Lelia Calhoun, 88, mother of Gloria Calhoun and Mary Maxwell, passed away Monday. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation 11-1 p.m. Saturday. Condolences, www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lelia Calhoun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription