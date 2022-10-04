LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lena Ruth Newkirk Carmickle, 72, wife of Robert T. “Bob” Carmickle, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. She died Monday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Lena Carmickle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription