Services for Lena Marcella Harrod will be at 1 p.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Bro. Everett Hawkins will officiate. Marcella, 78, died Wednesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Born June 8, 1941 in Bagdad, Kentucky. She was an Office Administrator with Commonwealth Life Insurance Company for 37.5 years. Lena was a member of Faith Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She was formerly of Hillcrest Baptist Church (51 Years) and the KY Historical Society.
Lena enjoyed playing with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, feeding her birds and dancing.
Daughter of the late, Pearlie Mae Sheets and James Roscoe Rogers, Lena is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald E. Harrod.
She will be remembered by her son, Randall Thomas Harrod (Carmie), Frankfort; grandchildren, Shari Harrod Landsberg (Charles), Nathan Thomas Harrod (Fancy), Jessica Lawson (Chris) and Josh Shown (Stacey); great-grandchildren, Marci Harrod, Maggie Harrod and London Lawson, and brother James C. Rogers (Brenda), Frankfort.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Harrod, Brent Fuller, Ricky Woods, Charles Landsberg, Larry McNees and Randall Harrod. Honorary pallbearers will George Hammonds, Bobby Walters, Tommy Turner, Larry Perry, Delores Dearborn, Teresa Roland and Joshua Shown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601 or Faith Baptist Church, 50 Bridgeport-Benson Road, Frankfort, KY 40601. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
