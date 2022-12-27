Leon McDonald, age 91, of Frankfort, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at St Elizabeth, Edgewood.

Born April 26, 1931, in Frankfort, he was the son of the late Clarence and Martha Lewis McDonald. 

Leon McDonald.jpg

Leon McDonald
