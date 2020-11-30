Private services for Leonard F. Riddle, 81, Frankfort will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Wednesday at his home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with family members will serving as pallbearers.
A native of Frankfort, he was a warehouse operations manager at Buffalo Trace Distillery. After 50 years of service, Warehouse “L” was named in honor of Leonard. He was a Kentucky Colonel for 11 years, member of North Frankfort Baptist Church, and served as President for the Ruritan Club. He loved coaching Little League Baseball where he coached over 21 years.
Leonard was a member of the United States Bowling Congress, bowling in over 40 USBC Tournaments. He served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Lexington Bowling Association and was a member of the State Bowling Hall of Fame.
He was the son of Eunice Demaree Hall and Leonard Riddle. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Riddle; children, Don Mathew (Robin) Harrod, Janice (Corbett) Farler, Peri (Don) Finley and William Timothy (Terri) Riddle; sister, Marie Bolton; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Leonard was preceded in death by three children, Leonna Girtley, Leonard Riddle Jr. and Thad Riddle; a sister, Louise Howard; brother, Holly B. Monroe; and mother-in-law, Muriel Kirby. Condolences may be expressed at www.ljtfuneralhome.com
