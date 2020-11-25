Services for Leonard Riddle, 81, husband of Margaret Riddle, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Riddle died Wednesday at his residence.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Wiping down groceries? Experts say keep risk in perspective
- Stocks move mostly lower even as Nasdaq edges toward record
- No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple canceled because of virus issues
- Money promised to combat US overdose crisis sits unused
- The Latest: Browns have another positive COVID-19 test
- Jags bench rookie QB Luton, switch to vet Glennon vs. Browns
- West Virginia men's home opener postponed due to virus
- Police, fire blotter (Nov. 24)
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man struck, killed by concrete mixing truck
- Singing Bridge closed after crash Saturday
- PHOTO: Intersection of Versailles Road, Country Lane temporarily closed Tuesday evening
- Frankfort native appointed U.S. delegate to the United Nations
- Padilla remembered for sharing passion of running
- Rosen on retracted tree gift: City Hall 'looked a gift horse in the mouth'
- Frankfort Plant Board looks at financials, past-due balances
- Man barricades self in home: FPD tactical response unit assists FCSO in apprehending pair
- FPD looking for missing Frankfort man
- Kentucky and Derby: Frankfort native and his dog featured on Amazon Prime reality show
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: WWII was a sacrifice; wearing a mask is an inconvenience (17)
- Guest columnist: Reflect, pray and vote (17)
- About 200 gather at Capitol to protest presidential election (16)
- Jim Waters: Denying charter schools 'a form of institutional racism' (12)
- Jim Waters: Dysfunctional school finance reports hinder accountability (11)
- Guest columnist: Who killed the liberals? (9)
- Letter: Frankfort is being invaded (9)
- What goes up must come down: Franklin County man indicted on charges of smuggling Viagra, Cialis (7)
- From Blue to Red: How two of Franklin County’s three legislative seats flipped Republican (7)
- Letter: 2020 election process was shameful (7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.