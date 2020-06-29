Private services for Leota Ann Newlin Kirk, 93, widow of William Franklin Kirk, are being planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Kirk died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Leota Kirk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

