Leroy Cummins, age 83, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jay Stratton and Pastor Andy Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023. 

Mr. Cummins was born in Frankfort on February 10, 1939, to the late William Regis Cummins and Edith Bryant Cummins. He retired from Southern States after serving over 30 years as a truck driver. Mr. Cummins was a lifelong farmer and was a Kentucky Pioneer Farmer award recipient. He had a love for animals, especially his beloved dog, Suzy. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and how he enjoyed making people laugh. 

