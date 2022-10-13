Mass for Christian Burial for Leroy Francis Spaulding, 100, of Frankfort, will be held at noon on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Good Shepard Catholic Church, Father Charles Howell will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. He passed away Tuesday at his home.
Leroy was born July 10, 1922, in Louisville. He was the son of the late Irvin and Marie Eisenbeis Spaulding. He was a WWII Veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. After serving in the Army during WWII, he joined the Air Force Reserves during the Korean Conflict.
Leroy was employed by Ancient Age and Schenley Distillers for 40 years. After retirement he was associated with Central Kentucky Limousine for 27 years. He also was the last surviving founding member of the VFW Post 4075.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Judy Spaulding; three children, Joseph Spaulding of Lexington, Jane (Steve) Perry of Frankfort, Judy (Joe) Pack of Georgetown; two brothers, Edward Spaulding of Frankfort, Charles (Lillie) Spaulding of Texas; three grandchildren, Angela (Mike) Warde of Maine, Clayton (Beth) Pack of Lexington, Amanda (Jason) Farris of Lexington; three great-grandchildren, Braden Warde, Hudson Warde, Nora Pack; brother-in-law, George Owens of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leroy was preceded in death by one grandson, John Spaulding; and three sisters, Pauline Johnson, Lois Burns and Roberta Owens.
Pallbearers will be Larry Arnett, Carlos Pugh, Clayton Pack, Louis Luckett, Jeff Wolf and Roy Moore Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to St. Vincent de Paul and/or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
