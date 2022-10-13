Mass for Christian Burial for Leroy Francis Spaulding, 100, of Frankfort, will be held at noon on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Good Shepard Catholic Church, Father Charles Howell will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. He passed away Tuesday at his home.

Spaulding.jpeg

Leroy Francis Spaulding

Leroy was born July 10, 1922, in Louisville. He was the son of the late Irvin and Marie Eisenbeis Spaulding. He was a WWII Veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. After serving in the Army during WWII, he joined the Air Force Reserves during the Korean Conflict.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription