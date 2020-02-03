Leroy Holcomb
Leroy Holcomb, 89, husband of the late Beulah Mae Holcomb, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Frankfort, he was a banker for State National Bank and a member of Wellington Church.

Mr. Holcomb is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Larry) Smither; son, Wayne (Tanya) Holcomb; six grandchildren, Shannon Turner, Jeremy (Katrina) Smither, Ashley (Justin) Boler, Heather (Kevin) Cooper, Sarah (Ryan) Blackerby, Jessica (Brandon) Blackerby; and 14 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Dalton, Chelsea, Avery, Makenna, Landon, Reese, Lincoln, Bryce, Hunter, Grayson, Harper, Maelynn and Asher. In addition to his wife of 66 years, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gayle Holcomb.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Rev. Wayne Holcomb will be officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. ONline condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com.

Service information

Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - FRANKFORT
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 6
Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - FRANKFORT
3000 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
