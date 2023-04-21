Leroy P. Knoll, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Loving husband to the late Patricia Knoll, Leroy was born October 30, 1932, to the late Clarence and Josephine Kuhn Knoll in Penokee, Kansas.

Knoll, Leroy pic.jpeg

Leroy P. Knoll

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, as well as a member of the American Legion. Leroy grew up on the farmland of St. Peter Kansas until the age of 21 when he enlisted in the Air Force. This is where he and Patricia met and were married for 52 years.  

