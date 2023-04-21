Leroy P. Knoll, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Loving husband to the late Patricia Knoll, Leroy was born October 30, 1932, to the late Clarence and Josephine Kuhn Knoll in Penokee, Kansas.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, as well as a member of the American Legion. Leroy grew up on the farmland of St. Peter Kansas until the age of 21 when he enlisted in the Air Force. This is where he and Patricia met and were married for 52 years.
He was an accountant by trade with Singer Sewing Machines where he traveled weekly for 16 years. Although he has since been retired for many years, he lives his life numerically through time and figures. He kept a tight schedule every day and followed his own rules exactly.
He liked what he liked and if he didn’t you were promptly notified. He was adored by his family, coworkers and neighbors. You would always get his very best no matter who you were to him.
He loved spending time playing games on his computer, caring for his cats, doing laundry (yes laundry) and mealtime. He always enjoyed his desserts, especially cherry pie, ice cream and he always had a drawer full of candy at his desk. He was so proud of the accomplishments of his entire family and would always ask about everyone whenever you saw him.
His life was full of many riches. His family feels so fortunate to have such a loving, caring and devoted father that we will cherish forever.
Leroy is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann (Richard) Jones of Frankfort, Kara (Anthony) Reynolds of Lexington, and Teresa (Scott) Darnell of Shelbyville; a sister, Alice Ruder of Hill City, Kansas; his grandchildren, Emily Darnell, Kelly Darnell, David (Moe) Jones and Adam (Sydney) Jones; and his great-grandchildren, August Jones, Abram Jones, Oakley Jones, Paul Jones and Van Jones.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Patricia Knoll, Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Josephine Kuhn Knoll; and a daughter, Susan Knoll.
A graveside service with military honors will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Darnell, Richard Jones, Adam Jones, David Jones and Anthony Reynolds. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.