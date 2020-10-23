Private services for Leslei Anne Grider Elam, 74, widow of Fielding W. “Mousie” Elam, will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Broadcasting Network or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Online condolences may be made to www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

Elam died Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription