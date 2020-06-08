A gathering of family and friends for Leslie Brock Larsen, 81, husband of Patsy Larsen, was Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Larsen died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

