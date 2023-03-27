Leslie "T" Trent Auxier, 66, husband of Rachel Sizemore Auxier, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by family. 

T was born in Valdosta, Georgia, on May 8, 1956, to Ramona K. Auxier and the late Michael T. Auxier. T had many passions and lived a life full of adventure. He was a school teacher for many years and in addition to teaching students, he drove the bus and kept score at ball games. 

