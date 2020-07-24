Mr. Leslie Towles, age 83, of Wheatley, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 4, 1936, in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. He was one of 14 children born to the late Edgar V. and Oma Poe Towles. He was the widower of Norma Jean Joslin Towles and preceded in death by his siblings, Walter, Edgar, Jerry, Larry, Lorena, Lucy, Mary Ruth and Flora Evelyn. Leslie was a member of Dallasburg Baptist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a farmer who raised tobacco and cattle and ran a dairy. Leslie enjoyed life and loved golfing and softball and was devoted to his family. He will be missed at Fairway Golf Course where he could be found mowing greens, cutting up, and being a friend to many.
He will be missed by his children, Debbie (Bobby Lee) Westrick and Craig (Aimee) Towles; his grandchildren, Stacie (Jason) Darnold and Corey and Austin Towles; his great-grandchildren, Cameron, Rileigh, Ayden and Langston. Also surviving are his siblings, Don (Carolyn) Towles, his twin, Lester (Margaret) Towles, Ann Wainscott, Nila (Roy) Marksberry, Pauline Duvall, and several nieces and nephews.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. This will be a pass-through visitation with social distancing and masks required. A graveside funeral will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Pat Butcher presiding. Burial will be in the Wheatley Masonic Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to Dallasburg Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
