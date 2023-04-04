LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Lester Leon Ellcessor, 90, husband of Shirley Bowen Ellcessor, will be noon Thursday at Alton Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Ellcessor died Monday, April 3, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.   

To plant a tree in memory of Lester Ellcessor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription