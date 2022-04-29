Letcher Dempsey

Letcher Harold Dempsey, age 87, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Debbie Phillips officiating assisted by Rev. Jesse Baxter. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Dempsey was born on January 11, 1935, to the late Luellen Dempsey and Mary Smith Lawrence Dempsey. He retired from the Frankfort Fire Department and Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.

He is survived by his life partner, Betsy Conner; son, Chuck Dempsey (Patricia); sister, Jo Ann Watkins; grandchildren, Candice Dempsey and Brandon Dempsey; and great-grandchildren, Reese Nicole and Abel Coleman. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife Patricia Sue Burke Dempsey; great-grandson, Cole Lance Frazier; and by nine siblings.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the retired members of the Frankfort Fire Department and the Franklin County Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

