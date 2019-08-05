Lewis David “Butch” Barbour, 79, gloriously relinquished his earthly bonds Aug. 4, 2019. He loved the Lord, his lovely wife Jackie, family and his dog Bandit. He may have left us in body, but he leaves behind his gift of love and laughter.
Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Brother Lowell Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lewis was born in Frankfort on June 27, 1940, and was the son of the late Neely D. and Nannie B. McAlister Barbour. He retired from OHI Manufacturing. Butch enjoyed being outdoors.
He was a softhearted man who treasured time spent with family and friends. He was a deacon and devoted member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church — always willing to lend a hand.
Lewis leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline F. Barbour; children, David Martin Barbour (June); and daughter, Kathy Barbour Lester (Mike Love); stepchildren, Kenny Jesse (Angie), Kim Clements (John Mark) and Rhonda Jesse; sister, Kim Barbour Lee (Chris); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Haskell Douglas Barbour.
Pallbearers will be Roscoe Allen, Donnie Lewis, Tony Newsome, Brent Goins, Russell Parrish, Ralph Gosney, Brandon Leonard and David Leonard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.