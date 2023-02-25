Lewis Clay Goins, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. A gathering of family and friends was held on Monday, February 27, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. A private entombment will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

Lewis Clay "Big Lou" Goins

Lovingly known as Big Lou, he was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on December 24, 1950, to the late Chester Clay Goins and Dorothy Shuck Goins. He will be remembered as a craftsman and woodworker. Big Lou worked on many farms in Franklin County. He also was a past employee of Buffalo Trace Distillery.

