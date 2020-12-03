Lewis Jenkins

Lewis Jenkins Jr. was born in Lincoln County, Kentucky, on Nov. 6, 1937, and raised in Bald Knob the son of Louis and Mary Jenkins. He attended Bald Knob School and later attended Kentucky State University. 

He married Shirley Wood and they had two children, Doug (Anne) Jenkins and Rita Rector-Haynes (Greg). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by Minnie Jenkins Triplet, Kenneth Ray, Albert Ray, Earl Jenkins, and Rosco Jenkins. 

He was a Tool & Die Supervisor at Central Screw for twenty-five years and later Supervised at Trigg, Inc. for fifteen years. Lewis attended Thornhill Baptist Church from 1961 to 2011 and was a Deacon and taught the menś Steadfast Sunday School Class. He was a faithful member of Forks of Elkhorn where he was loved by many for his kindness and his fun sense of humor.  

Mr. Jenkins is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his two children; one sister, Alfa Sharp; four nieces; three grandchildren, Heather Rector Sanderson (Jason), Michael Lewis Jenkins and Mathew Allen Jenkins. He also had three precious great-grand-daughters, Alba, Maylin and Vada Sanderson. 

Later in life he enjoyed traveling to Florida with Shirley and playing shuffleboard. Locally, for enjoyment he played golf and fished with his close friends.

Visitation and celebration of life will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home, 312 Washington St., Frankfort, KY. Times to be determined (call 227-4526).

We invite all of Lewis’ wonderful and supportive friends to join the family in celebrating his life.

To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Jenkins, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription