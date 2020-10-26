VERSAILLES — Services for Lewis “Lou” Matthew Britton, 58, husband of Heather Britton, will be private. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Britton died Saturday.
