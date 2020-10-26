VERSAILLES — Services for Lewis “Lou” Matthew Britton, 58, husband of Heather Britton, will be private. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Britton died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lewis Britton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription