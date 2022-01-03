Lewis Ray “Bo” Hensley, age 69, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home. He was born and raised in Rousseau, Kentucky, on April 11, 1952, to the late Bury Hensley and Martha Jane Hensley.    

Hensley mug uncropped.jpg

Lewis Ray “Bo” Hensley

He was a Veteran, serving in the Army, and worked at Wright and Lopez Construction and Webster Electric. Beekeeping and coon hunting were his hobbies along with collecting rooster memorabilia.     

He is survived by his daughters, Whitney Sanderson (Shane) and Sammie Rae Ropp (Travis); a sister, Bonnie Fox, Virginia; two brothers, Willie Hensley and Howard Hensley, Kentucky; along with six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.    

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Morgan, Junior and Earnest; and sisters, Louveranie, Rose, Bertha, Lorraine.    

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 8, 1 to 3 p.m., at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort.  

Service information

Jan 8
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, January 8, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jan 8
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, January 8, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
