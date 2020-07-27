Liam Baxter Allan passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Liam was born in Cincinnati on June 3, 2013, the son of Megan Cheree Kincaid Allan and Jacob Baxter Allan and the younger brother of Madison Cheree Allan.

A brave fighter, Liam was well-known for his infectious smile that would instantly light up a room, no matter his circumstances.

Along with his parents and sister, Liam also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Carol Wheeler (Paul) and Greg Kincaid (Tina); paternal grandparents, Craig and Jinna Allan; aunts and uncles, Meagan and Chris Patrick, Kristen and Johnathan Brown, and Jeromie and Annette Allan; cousins, Sam Patrick, Kayden Brown, and Jaydon, Blake, and Brady Allan; family friends, Megan Farney, Mia Hodge, and John Moschella; and numerous extended family members and beloved friends. 

Liam's parents will be forever grateful to Stacy Rutledge, Sarah Congleton, Tara York and the staff at Bridgeport Elementary for their love, support and encouragement, and the staff of Cincinnati Children's Hospital for their tireless and loving care.

A celebration of Liam's life will be held at 737 Botkins Lane from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed.

An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

Service information

Jul 29
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
family home
737 Botkins Lane
frankfort, KS 40601
