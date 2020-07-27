Liam Baxter Allan passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Liam was born in Cincinnati on June 3, 2013, the son of Megan Cheree Kincaid Allan and Jacob Baxter Allan and the younger brother of Madison Cheree Allan.
A brave fighter, Liam was well-known for his infectious smile that would instantly light up a room, no matter his circumstances.
Along with his parents and sister, Liam also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Carol Wheeler (Paul) and Greg Kincaid (Tina); paternal grandparents, Craig and Jinna Allan; aunts and uncles, Meagan and Chris Patrick, Kristen and Johnathan Brown, and Jeromie and Annette Allan; cousins, Sam Patrick, Kayden Brown, and Jaydon, Blake, and Brady Allan; family friends, Megan Farney, Mia Hodge, and John Moschella; and numerous extended family members and beloved friends.
Liam's parents will be forever grateful to Stacy Rutledge, Sarah Congleton, Tara York and the staff at Bridgeport Elementary for their love, support and encouragement, and the staff of Cincinnati Children's Hospital for their tireless and loving care.
A celebration of Liam's life will be held at 737 Botkins Lane from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed.
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.