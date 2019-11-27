No services are planned at this time for Lillian A. Taylor, 80. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Taylor died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

