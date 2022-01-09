LEXINGTON — Services for Lillian B. Myers, 81, will be private with Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Myers died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

