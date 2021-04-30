LAWRENCEBURG — Lillie Jean Purvis Boler, 84, of Frankfort, passed away April 6, 2021 at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg after a long illness.

A graduate of Elkhorn High School, she is survived by brothers, J.C. Purvis (Linda) and Henry Purvis (Enolia); children, Sharon Ann Boler, of Frankfort, and Harry Christopher Boler, of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Danielle Boler and Justin Boler; great-grandson, Lucas Boler; great-niece, Jennifer McGaughey; great-nephews, Jamie Purvis and Randy Purvis; and great-great-niece, Mallory McCoy.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ashley Boller.

Donations can be made in her name to hospice.

