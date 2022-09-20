Lillie Susan Davis, 76, passed away on September 16, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Kilen Gray officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. service time.

