Lillie Thornton

Lillie Katherine Hulett Thornton, 86, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Friday, February 10, 2023. 

Lillie Katherine Hulett Thornton was born on October 23, 1936, in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Estill Hulett and Omega Jean Pulliam Hulett. She retired from Texas Instruments where she worked as a machine operator. She will be remembered for her love of reading, antiquing and word search puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed spending time at home with her family.

