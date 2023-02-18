VERSAILLES — Services for Lillyan Rose Fathergill, 2 day old infant daughter of Jonathan Fathergill and Hailey Cochran, will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. She went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 16, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillyan Fathergill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

