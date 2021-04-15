Linda Beth Crossman, age 89 of Walland, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. Beth was born on April 14, 1931 to Samuel B Daniel and Gussie Daniel (Weaver) in Scottsboro, AL.

Beth graduated from Knoxville High School and worked for the office of former Knoxville Mayor Leonard Rogers. She later retired (1994) from the Kentucky Legislative Research Commision in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Beth nourished all around her with love, faith, and kindness.

Beth was preceded in death by her first husband, Elton Steven Raiford, Jr. (1963) and Wilford Thomas Crossman (2011); brother, Samuel E Daniel; and sister, Carolyn Leatherwood.

Beth is survived by her sister, Inez Davis; children, Debora Raiford-Davis, Richard (Kim) Raiford, Julie (James) Redden, Judy (Gene) Craig; four grandchildren, Jason (Faun) Raiford Davis, Lindsey (Zane) Harkleroad, Benjamin Redden, Zachary Redden; four great-grandchildren, Graydon and Hendrik Raiford Davis and Harley and Paisely Harkleroad; and many nieces and nephews.

An outdoor memorial service was held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Maryville on April 13, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in honor of Beth Crossman. www.mccammonammonsclick.com, 865-982-6812.

