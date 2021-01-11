VERSAILLES — Private services for Linda Carol Vice Cole, 72, widow of Richard F. “Dick” Cole, will be Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Cole died Sunday.
