VERSAILLES — Private services for Linda Carol Vice Cole, 72, widow of Richard F. “Dick” Cole, will be Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Cole died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Vice Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

