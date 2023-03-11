Services for Linda Dale Moore, 79, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Moore died Thursday, March 9.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

