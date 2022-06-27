Services for Linda Jean Coker Durkan, 78, wife of John Durkin, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 6- 8 Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Durkan died Sunday, June 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Durkan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

