LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial visitation for Linda Faye Saylor Rowe, 68, will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rowe died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

