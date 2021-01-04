LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Linda Faye Smith Mink, 70, will be private at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mink died Sunday at her home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Mink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription