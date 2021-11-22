LAWRENCEBURG —Visitation for family and friends of Linda Gail McGuire Weick, 67, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Weick died at her home Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Weick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription