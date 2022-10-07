Linda Gail Stafford Roten, 76, wife of Kenneth Lee Roten, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, on July 30, 1946, to the late Ralph and Dorothy Scott Stafford.

Linda Roten Pic.jpeg

Linda Roten

She worked for Kentucky State Government as an Executive Secretary. Linda was an active Servant of the Lord and was a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church. Quilting was passed down through the generations in Linda’s family, she was a member of several different quilting clubs and she loved to teach others how to quilt, knit, and sew.

