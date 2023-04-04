Services for Linda Joyce O’Nan, 84, will be 10:30 a.m. June 3 at Frankfort Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brother Funeral Home & Crematory. O’Nan died Wednesday, Feb. 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda O’Nan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription