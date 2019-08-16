Linda Kay Snelling Brown, age 72, passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Services for Mrs. Brown will be held at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. with The Rt. Rev. Mark Van Koevering officiating. Committal services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be at the Church of the Ascension-Episcopal on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Linda was born in Frankfort on Sept. 10, 1946, to the late Chester B. and Hazel Belle Warfield Snelling. She was united in marriage to William G. Brown. Linda held a BA in Organizational Management from Midway University. During her many years of community and church work she served as Publicity Director, Ed Stalnecker Ministries, Jacksonville, Florida; Recreation Director, Contact, Frankfort; Education Director, Simon House, Frankfort; Executive Director, Access Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, Frankfort; Youth Minister, First Church of the Nazarene, Frankfort; Youth Minister, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Frankfort; and retired as Youth Minister/Program Director, Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, Frankfort.
She is survived by her husband Bill; siblings, John F. Snelling (Geraldine), Tavares, Florida, Chester L. Snelling (Ann), Frankfort, Kenny R. Snelling (Ginger), Virginia Beach, Virginia; nieces and nephews, Lee Ann Snelling, Frankfort, Jerry Snelling, Dayton, Tennessee, Laura Palumbo (Brian), Randolph, New Jersey, Jennie Snelling, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Brian Tramontin, Frankfort, Elizabeth Tramontin, Frankfort; and three great-nephews, Randolph, New Jersey, and two great-nieces, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Access Soup Kitchen, Frankfort.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com